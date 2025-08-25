Army hands over fake major to police in Lagos

The 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja has handed over a 36-year-old man to the Police Command in Lagos State for allegedly impersonating an Army Major.

The command’s spokesperson CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the suspect was apprehended at the Arena Market in the Oshodi area of the state.

“The suspect was apprehended with a forged Nigerian Army Identity Card bearing his name and the rank of Major.

“He was immediately handed over to the command in a seamless operation, underscoring strong inter-agency collaboration.

According to him, the case has been assigned to Special Squad I for investigation by tracing the forgery source, identifying accomplices and ascertaining the use of fake Identity in previous offences.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, the case will be charged to court accordingly, ” he said.

Hundeying further said that already the Police Commissioner in Lagos, Olohundare Jimoh, has applauded the army for the arrest.

“The CP also called for synergy among security agencies in tackling crime and the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities,’’ the spokesman said.

