Army hands over 37 suspected criminals to Police in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said it has received 37 suspected criminals arrested by the Nigerian Army in different parts of the state.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday.

Hundeyin said that all the suspects were arrested by soldiers at different black spots in Lagos, including the popular Oshodi Bus Stop.

He said that the suspects were arrested for alleged cultism, thuggery and related offenses.

The image maker said discreet investigation will be carried out on them and those found culpable will be charged to court.