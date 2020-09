The Nigeria Army has extended Operation Sahel Sanity, which is fighting banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the North West, to December.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, made the disclosure at a press conference at the Army Supper Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina on Saturday.

Buratai said after careful review of the exercise, the operation was considered necessary to be extended to sustain successes achieved within the period and enable troops root out all forms criminality from the zone.

He said the operation was also extended to the North Central to ensure peace in all parts of the country.

He said: “We will continue to improve on information gathering.

“Although the gallant troops suffered from the terrain, which gave them poor access to some areas during encounter, Nigerian Army was on top of situation.”

Buratai commended the host states – Zamfara and Katsina – for continued support and cooperation, especially in the area of information sharing.

He said communities must be ready to expose criminals among their friends and relatives, else the consequences would get back to them.