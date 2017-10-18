Army extends Operation Crocodile Smile II in Cross River

The 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Calabar has extended the ongoing Operation Crocodile Smile II in the state to November 11.

The Brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Captain Kayode Owolabi, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Calabar.

Owolabi explained that the exercise was extended due to huge the successes recorded after its flag-off on October 7.

He said that the exercise, which was supposed to end on Oct. 28, had now been extended to end on November 11, 2017.

He said: “The 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the command had extended its operation crocodile smile II that was scheduled to end on October 28 to November 11.

“The general public is also advised not to panic as they continue to see large troops within Cross River and its environs.”