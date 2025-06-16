Army explores African solutions to forest security challenges

Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) has successfully concluded its Geo-Strategic Study Tour across three African nations, exposing participants of Course 9/2025 to innovative approaches to forest security and environmental management.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the College, Major Hashimu Abdullahi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said the week-long tour, themed: “Security of Forest Reserves for Enhanced National Defence,” took participants to Uganda, Botswana, and Tanzania, where they engaged with government ministries, defence establishments, and research institutions.

He said the tour aimed to explore how these countries address the complex intersection of environmental management and security governance.

According to him, the participants gained valuable insights into diverse approaches to forest reserve security, civil-military collaboration, and non-kinetic strategies for countering security threats.

These insights, he said, would inform innovative solutions to Nigeria’s forest security challenges, particularly in tackling insurgency and banditry.

Abdullahi said: “The participants were divided into three teams, each assigned to a different African country.

“Team 1 visited the Republic of Uganda, Team 2 toured the Republic of Botswana, while Team 3 engaged with stakeholders in the Republic of Tanzania.

“The selection of the three countries is aimed at exploring how they are addressing the complex intersection of environmental management and security governance.

“Furthermore their rich experience in forest conservation, national park protection, and community-driven environmental initiatives offers valuable insights for Nigeria.”

Also Read

During the study tours, Abdullahi said participants held high-level engagements with government ministries, defence establishments, forest management authorities, and research institutions.

“They were educated on diverse approaches to forest reserve security, civil-military collaboration in environmental protection, and non-kinetic strategies for countering security threats emanating from ungoverned forest regions,” he added.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the AWCN, Major General Umar Alkali, charged the participants to reflect critically on the security issues affecting Nigeria’s forests and to harness the knowledge acquired in addressing these complex and evolving threats.

Alkali emphasised the importance of both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in contemporary security operations, especially in the light of the environmental and economic importance of forests to national stability.

According to him, the tour reinforced the Nigerian Army’s commitment to high training standards and institutional oversight.

He stated that the knowledge gained would undoubtedly contribute to more effective security operations and a more stable future for Nigeria.

Post Views: 11