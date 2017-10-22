Army eliminates Boko Haram terrorists at Dikwa, NAF attacks group in Konduga

Troops of 3 Battalion under 22 Brigade on Friday at about 11.30am while on routine patrol came under Boko Haram Terrorists ambush close to Missini Village along Dikwa-Ngala Road in the northern part of Borno State.

The gallant troops cleared the ambush and neutralised three Boko Haram terrorists.

The team recovered one AK-47 rifle with registration number KO357026 and 39 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition from the terrorists.

The NAF Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted an attack on a location in Urga area close to Konduga.

Previous intelligence reports, gathered through Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions by NAF ISR platforms, had indicated the presence of a large number of Boko Haram Terrorists in Durwawa settlement on the outskirt of Urga.

Accordingly, one Alpha Jet aircraft was detailed to carry out air interdiction on the target.

Overhead the location, the aircraft acquired and attacked the target twice with bombs.

Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the aerial attack set off a fire, causing damage to the Boko Haram structures within the settlement and neutralizing most of the Boko Haram terrorists, while a few of them fled the location.

The aerial attack by the NAF is in furtherance of efforts at ensuring the complete decimation of the terrorists and breaking their will to continue their terrorist attacks on innocent Nigerians.