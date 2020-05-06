As part of its efforts towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory, the Nigerian Army has donated Personal Protective Equipment and other kits to the FCT Administration.

The donation was done on Wednesday.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, at the Headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja, the Chief of Civil Military Affairs at the Army Headquarters, Major General Hamza Ibrahim Bature, said the donation was in support of the Federal Government’s efforts towards curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

The COAS representative described COVID-19 as a security threat to humanity.

Bature called on all Nigerians to join hands with government at all levels in the fight against the pandemic, adding that the donation is part of Nigerian Army Civil Military Cooperation activities in furtherance to maintaining excellent civil-military relations.

In his response, the Minister thanked the Nigerian Army for identifying with the citizenry of the FCT in this trying period.

He said the equipment donated by the COAS will go a long way to support the frontliners working to curtail the virus, even as he commended Buratai for his visionary leadership of the Nigerian Army.

Items donated included 2,000 pieces of Face Masks, 1,000 hand sanitizers, 100 pairs of PPE and 1000 pieces of hand gloves.

Bature was accompanied to the occasion by the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General JGK Myam; Acting Commander, Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Colonel SJ Adama; Brigadier General AA Goni; Brigadier General TO Olowomeye; and Colonel MM Dole, who represented the Acting Director Army Public Relations.

The Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu; and Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Oha; were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.