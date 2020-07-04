The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Saturday presented 10,000 exercise books to primary school pupils and food items for 500 persons displaced by banditry in Faskari Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The presentation was made on behalf of the COAS by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Kaduna, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, at the Command Secondary School, Faskari.

Buratai said the distribution of the palliatives was in furtherance of Civil-Military Relations and part of this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

The army chief explained that the notebooks were for primary school pupils displaced from their villages by bandits so that they could continue to study in their current places of temporary shelter.

He assured that the army would not relent in fighting the recalcitrant bandits until they were completely defeated and peace restored in all parts of the country.

Buratai urged members of the public to continue to give useful information about all criminal elements in their areas to security agents for effective intervention before they harm innocent persons.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Clerk of Faskari Legislative Council, Alhaji Aliyu El-Lawal, commended the army for the gesture, saying it would cushion the hardship being experienced by the displaced persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this year’s Army Day Celebration, holding at Army Super Camp IV, has as its theme: “Nigeria’s Territorial Defence and Sovereignty: Imperatives for Nigerian Army’s Sustained Training and Operations.”

The food items distributed included 25kg bag of rice, cooking oil and noodles for each beneficiary.