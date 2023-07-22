Army destroys IPOB hideout in Delta, recovers arms

828 828

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Saturday destroyed the hideout of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Delta state.

The enclave located in a forest in Asaba was destroyed during a clearance operation carried out by troops of the 6 Division.

According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the members of the group engaged the troops in a fierce gun battle but were overpowered.

The statement read, “In a sustained effort to rid Nigeria of criminality, troops of 63 Brigade Garrison under the auspices of 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services, have in an ongoing Clearance Operation, destroyed an enclave of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network at Asaba, Delta State, today Saturday 22 July 2023.

In the early hours of the morning, the troops raided the fortified enclave positioned in the middle of forested high ground. The troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.”

He noted that one of them was arrested while weapons were recovered from the hideout.

“The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 rifles, three Pump Action Semi-Automatic rifles, one G3 rifle, and one single barrel gun. Other items recovered include live cartridges, electric saws, machetes, an axe, and an IPOB flag, ” the statement added.