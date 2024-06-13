Army destroys IPOB camp in Abia, storms bandits hideouts in Ondo

Troops of the Nigerian Army have destroyed an alleged training camp belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Abia State.

This was disclosed in a statement on X.com on Thursday by the Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, the Army in collaboration with Task Force Tactical Patrol Squad, raided the camp located in Ihechiowa community, Arochukwu Local Government Area, during the early hours of Wednesday.

“During the operation, troops successfully infiltrated and dismantled the camp, destroying all training apparatus and facilities found on-site.

“The raid marks a critical move in the ongoing efforts to curb acts of terrorism by IPOB and ESN, which have been linked to various security challenges and violence unleashed on innocent citizens as well as security operatives in the state.

“The raid operation was a sequel to heightening terrorists’ activities of IPOB/ESN, targeting law-abiding citizens and government agencies in Abia State and other parts of Southeastern Nigeria,” the statement partly read.

In a separate operation, troops alongside other security forces reportedly cleared hideouts used by bandits and criminals in Ondo State.

It was learnt that the operation took place around Irele, Igbobini, and Segbemi Kiribo in the general area of Ese-Odo forest, Irele Local Government Area.

“During the clearance operations, the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 rifle magazine, five locally fabricated single-barrel guns, and one locally made pistol.

Other items recovered from the bandits include 18 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and 24 live cartridges,” the statement added.