Army denies invading EKEDC amid CCTV claim + Video

Despite a video claim as captured by CCTV, the Nigerian Army’s 81 Division has denied claims that soldiers invaded the Eko Electric Distribution Company substation in Badagry following a misunderstanding in Topo Barracks.

Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, the spokesman for the Division, denied the allegations in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ayeni said the claim was made during an interview aired by Arise Television with the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors on Tuesday.

He stated the report did not reflect the true events and appeared designed to mislead the public.

He said: “During the Arise TV interview, the repeatedly aired footage depicted an entirely different incident.

“The soldiers shown were not personnel of the Nigerian Army.”

Ayeni added that the footage created a misleading narrative suggesting a hostile confrontation between the Nigerian Army and EKEDC.

He explained that Badagry, including Topo Barracks, had suffered a power outage for over one month before the incident.

“In spite of this, residents of Badagry, including those in the barracks, endured the blackout while receiving repeated assurances from EKEDC,” he stated.

Power supply was restored on March 14 at approximately 12:30am.

However, a power surge followed the restoration, causing a fire outbreak in the barracks at an EKEDC-managed facility.

Ayeni said the fire caused panic, and soldiers on duty immediately worked with EKEDC staff to manage the situation.

EKEDC technical staff were allowed into the barracks around 1am and departed by 2:30am after fixing the issue.

He emphasised that although a misunderstanding occurred between a soldier and EKEDC staff, it was promptly and peacefully resolved.

Ayeni stressed that no soldier invaded EKEDC premises nor was any EKEDC staff detained or abducted.

He further said the Commanding Officer maintained a long-standing relationship with the EKEDC leadership in Badagry, which remained unaffected.

The Commanding Officer promptly convened a Board of Inquiry to investigate the fire outbreak and ensure full transparency.

“The Nigerian Army, as a reputable institution, upholds human rights and remains committed to lawful conduct,” Ayeni affirmed.

He added that misconduct against law-abiding citizens would never be tolerated under any circumstances.

According to Ayeni, the Army prioritises harmonious relations with host communities and all stakeholders.

