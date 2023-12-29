Army decorates five new Brigadier-Generals in 6 Division 

The 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, decorated five Colonels in the division with their new ranks of Brigadier Generals.

The Brigadier-Generals are: Chiedozie Amorha, Adamu Kitchener, Kingsley Iyang, Effiong Nse and Ibrahim Gambari.

Addressing the newly-promoted officers at the division’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major-General Jamaal Abdussalam, urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He stated that the officers were part of the successful candidates who were promoted in the 2023 promotion exercise announced recently.

GOC said: “The officers were deemed worthy and selected from many to be promoted to the rank of Brigadier Generals.

“Therefore, the promoted officers must align with the Command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, when performing their duties.

“Lagbaja’s philosophy focuses on providing effective administration centred on the welfare, training, equipment, and high motivation of troops”.

Abdussalam stated that embracing the COAS’ agenda would help the newly- promoted officers to fulfil their assigned tasks.

He stressed: “It is important for them to reflect on the core values of the Nigerian Army, not only as officers, but also as human beings.

“Reflecting on core values will help the new generals embody the essential qualities of humanity, patience, hard work, dedication, loyalty and humility.

“This is a well-deserved promotion, so you (officers) should dedicate yourselves to the increased responsibilities, as this rank demands only the best”.

The GOC stated that the division’s responsibility is to protect the Niger Delta region and ensure that criminal elements do not halt crude oil production.

Speaking on behalf of the five newly- decorated officers, Brigadier-General Chiedozie Amorha thanked the COAS for recognizing their worth and praised the GOC for facilitating an environment for their success.