Army decorates 16 newly promoted officers in Jos

The Nigerian Army NA has decorated 16 newly promoted senior officers serving at the 3 Divison, Rukuba, near Jos, Plateau State capital with their new ranks.

This was contained in a statement signed by Lt. Col. Ishaku Takwa, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the division Wednesday in Jos.

According to Takwa, Maj.-Gen Abdusalam Ibrahim, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division tasked the newly promoted officers to live above board.

Ibrahim, who is also the Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), advised them to continuously seek modern skills that would enable them tackle emerging security threats in the country.

He urged the decorated officers to take good advantage of the numerous platforms recently employed by the army to train its personnel, to improve themselves and build their career in the Nigerian Army.

”Training remains the bedrock of military profession and officers, especially young officers, must continuously train towards defeating the enemies of the nation,” Takwa quoted Ibrahim as say