Army debunks viral video of foreign arms dealer’s arrest in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a viral video circulating on social media purportedly showing the recent arrest of a foreign arms dealer, clarifying that the footage in question was outdated and misleading.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, gave the clarification in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Anele confirmed that the video portrays the arrest of one Shehu Ali Kachalla, a 30-year-old Nigerien national who was apprehended over three years ago by the Police Command in Zamfara on May 14, 2021.

She stated that the suspect was nabbed in a joint intelligence-led operation involving operatives of the Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to her, the suspect confessed to have illegally supplied over 450 rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition to criminal elements across Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states.

She added that “the resurgence of the old video on social media is therefore, at best, aimed at misinforming the public, while undermining the ongoing counter-terrorism and anti-banditry efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“The Nigerian Army maintains zero-tolerance policy for unprofessional conducts, and where there are proven cases of such involving its personnel, appropriate disciplinary actions are always taken in line with the Armed Forces Act and other extant military regulations.

“While the suspect in the 2021 case alleged collusion by unnamed security personnel, no Nigerian Army personnel was indicted or arrested in connection with the matter.”

Anele, therefore, urged the public to disregard the recirculated video as outdated and misleading.

She advised content creators and social media influencers to verify the authenticity and date of materials before sharing same to avoid unnecessary panic or confusion.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its constitutional mandate to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We shall continue to collaborate with sister security agencies and communities in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality threatening peace and stability in our country,” she stressed.

