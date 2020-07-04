The 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday distributed palliatives to at least 500 indigent families in Ibadan as part of activities to mark the 2020 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that physically challenged persons and the elderly were among beneficiaries of the palliatives.

NAN further reports that the items distributed at the IMT Primary School, Oriaje in Idi-Arere and Government Technical College, Orita-Aperin, Oranyan area, Ibadan were Rice, Spaghetti, Milk, Vegetable Oil, and sachet Tomato paste.

Distributing the items, Major General Anthony Omozoje, the General Officer Commanding of the Division, said the distribution was part of the Army’s social responsibility aimed at improving on the lives of the vulnerable.

Omozoje, who was represented by Brigadier General Kolo Isoni, said it was the desire of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Turkur Buratai, to improve on the living standard of the less privileged.

He said: “The Chief of Army Staff has always had it in mind to improve the lives of the vulnerable.

“So, as part of the activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration for 2020, the Chief of Army Staff has directed that palliatives be given to the less privileged.

“And that is what we are doing today.

The GOC urged Nigerians not to lose hope in spite of the challenges occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus.

Omozoje urged them to keep adhering to the protocol against the virus, saying things would get better.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries in Idi-Arere, Joseph Akande expressed appreciation to the Army for the gesture.

Akande said: “It is our pleasure to see you with the palliatives you brought to our community.

“God will continue to empower you.

“I pray on to God to assist the Army win the war against Boko Haram and other security challenges.”

In his remark, Kunle Ayorinde, a community Leader in Oranyan, thanked the GOC for remembering the community.

Ayorinde said: “We are very happy with the arrangement made by the officers, who ensured that the majority of the beneficiaries of this palliative are the elderly, especially during this coronavirus.

“The arrangement made by the officers is very encouraging.”