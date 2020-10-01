A Special Court Martial sitting in Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday dismissed Corporal Aliyu Yakubu from service for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The judgment was delivered by the President of the court sitting at 7 Division, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Brigadier General Arikpo Ekubi.

Yakubu was also sentenced to five years imprisonment.

The court sentenced the convict after listening to five witnesses on the two counts charge of defilement and assault.

Ekubi ruled: “This honourable court finds you, Corporal Aliyu Yakubu, guilty of the offences of defilement and assault contrary to sections 78 and 104 sub section 2a of Armed Forces Act respectively.

“The offence offends the tenet of military regimentation and profession, which are synonymous with discipline and law-abiding personnel.

“You betrayed the trust and confidence reposed in you by the Nigerian Army to ensure dignity and respect to the citizens you are employed to protect.

“Your action is an affront to the present leadership of the Nigerian Army, which thrives on respect for human rights and professional responsiveness in the discharge of its constitutional role.

“You failed to protect the rights of the vulnerable.

“This amounts to taking us back to the ages of darkness and barbarism at a time the Nigerian Army is sparing no effort at safeguarding the lives of women and children in line with global best practices.

“This court takes it upon itself to ensure that your action, which goes contrary to current best practice, is punished accordingly.”

Ekubi announced five years for the first count of defilement and dismissal for the second count of assault after counsel to the convict, Babagana Zanna, pleaded for leniency for the convict.

He said the sentences are subject to confirmation by the authorities.

The convict, who had served the military for 11 years, on July 1, 2018 at about 7am in Bama town defiled the 13-year-old girl in an uncompleted building after rendering her unconscious.

