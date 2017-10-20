Army Council promotes Warrant Officer to Captain for ‘daring bravery’

The Army Council has announced the promotion of Master Warrant Officer Garba Abdullahi to the rank of Captain for his gallantry with effect from October 16, an official statement said.

The statement issued by Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, on Thursday said Abdullahi had displayed outstanding qualities of military professionalism to earn the promotion.

It said Abdullahi, of 159 Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole, had handled higher responsibility as platoon commander assigned to him by his commanding officer to the admiration of his superiors and subordinates.

The statement stated: “Under his able leadership, his platoon achieved great exploits of daring bravery and courage for which the Battalion was reputed.

“The 159 Battalion is of one the rugged and most experienced cohesive fighting unit that make up Operation Lafiya Dole.

“The Battalion covers five local government areas in Yobe State and serves as the Brigade’s first line of defence in the northern front adjoining Niger Republic and Borno State.

“The Battalion primarily occupies a blocking position from where it conducts Counter Terrorist and Counter Insurgency operations to defeat Boko Haram terrorists, deny them freedom of action.

“And it assists the civil authority in maintenance of law and order and restoration of socio-economic activities within its area of responsibility.”

The statement stressed that the accelerated promotion was in recognition of Abdullahi’s “gallantry, unprecedented show of bravery, courage and selfless service” as well as the significant roles he played in all the successful operations achieved by his unit.

According to the statement, since the deployment of the battalion to the theatre about two years ago, the unit had contributed immensely to the decimation of Boko Haram terrorists and was involved in humanitarian activities to host communities.

It added: “The newly commissioned Garba Abdullahi has since been decorated with the badge of his new rank of Captain at the Battalion Headquarters located in Geidam, Yobe State by his Commanding Officer, Lt.-Col. Owoicho Obochi.”

The statement the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, had congratulated the newly commissioned officer.