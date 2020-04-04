Army constructs blocks of classrooms in Plateau

A Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, the outfit maintaining peace in Plateau State, has constructed two blocks of five classrooms at LEA primary school in Langai community of Mangu Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Commander of the task force, Major General Augustine Agundu, said the gesture was part of Civil Military Cooperation Activity.

Agundu said the project was championed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin.

He also said the project was aimed at promoting education in the state, adding that it would also stem the tide of insecurity and cycle of violence in the state.

He added: “This project, championed by the Chief of Defence Staff, is part of our civil military cooperation.

“I am excited to be part of this historic day because this is basically aimed at encouraging education and discouraging cycle of violence in the society.

“This project will stimulate children in this community and neighbouring communities to go to school, thereby improving school enrolment.

“It will also enable the pupils to learn under a more conducive atmosphere and enable them to engage in more meaningful ventures.”

The commander thanked the Plateau State Government for supporting the military in its bid to end insecurity in the state.

Agundu seized the opportunity and sensitised residents of Langai on the need to eschew violence and embrace peace.

He said: “If we allow peace to reign, there are a lot of benefits to enjoy.

“Violence will not do us any good and we must work toward achieving lasting peace here and in the state as a whole.”

Inaugurating the project, Governor Simon Lalong, represented by the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Irimiiya Werr, thanked the military for the gesture.

According to Lalong, with the gesture, the army has keyed into the vision of the state government in promoting education in rural communities.

He added the state had gotten tremendous support from the army in various ways, particularly in ensuring the current peace being enjoyed in the state.

He called on the benefitting community to put the facility into good use.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that officers and men of the task force also donated notebooks and other writing materials to the students of the school.