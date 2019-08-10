The Nigerian Army has confirmed that its personnel, Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson, shot and killed an okada rider, Chimaobi Nwaogwu, in Umuokereke Ngwa community of Abia State.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Aliyu Yusuf, said this in a statement on Saturday.

Yusuf said: “In reference to our earlier press release on the incident that led to the shooting of one innocent Nigerian citizen, Mr. Chimaobi Nwaogu of Umuokereke-Ngwa Community in Obingwa LGA of Abia State, the Headquarters of the 82 Division of Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to inform the general public that further investigation

on the unfortunate incident revealed that Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson, one of the soldiers deployed to Forward Operations Base Ohanze, for security duty absconded from his duty post to an unknown destination.

“He was thereafter, reported to have been involved in a scuffle that led to the shooting and killing of Mr. Chimaobi, who is an Okada rider, on Wednesday, 7 August 2019.

“The soldier has since been arrested and detained, while a disciplinary procedure is in progress.

“He will be tried according to extant military laws, and if found culpable will be dismissed and handed over to the Civil Police for prosecution.

“The NA deeply regrets the unfortunate incident, and pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

“We also pray that the almighty God will strengthen his family, loved ones and the entire Abians over this irreparable loss.”