Army confirms explosion, fire at barracks in Ogun

The Nigerian Army has confirmed an explosion and fire outbreak in the early hours of Thursday at Ilese Barracks, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.
The Director of Army Public Relations and a Lieutenant Colonel, Appolonia Anele, made the confirmation in a statement she issued to newsmen on Thursday.
She said no life was lost to the incident.
Anele stated that a localised explosion occurred within a storage building of the 42 Engineers Brigade Counter Improvised Explosive Device Squadron, causing a limited fire outbreak.
Swift intervention by troops of the 12 Field Engineer Regiment, in collaboration with the Ijebu-Ode Fire Service, ensured the fire was quickly contained.
Anele said: “No lives were lost, and no injuries were recorded.
“Damage was limited to the affected building and some stored materials.”
She said a detailed assessment was underway to determine the extent of material loss.
She urged residents of Ilese and nearby communities to remain calm and continue their normal activities.
Anele said: “The Nigerian Army, working with relevant agencies, has begun a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident and prevent a recurrence.
“The Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its personnel and members of neighbouring communities.”