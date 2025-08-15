Close Menu
Trending
Banner
Crime

Army confirms explosion, fire at barracks in Ogun

Ganiyu MubarakBy No Comments

The Nigerian Army has confirmed an explosion and fire outbreak in the early hours of Thursday at Ilese Barracks, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The Director of Army Public Relations and a Lieutenant Colonel, Appolonia Anele, made the confirmation in a statement she issued to newsmen on Thursday.

She said no life was lost to the incident.

Anele stated that a localised explosion occurred within a storage building of the 42 Engineers Brigade Counter Improvised Explosive Device Squadron, causing a limited fire outbreak.

Swift intervention by troops of the 12 Field Engineer Regiment, in collaboration with the Ijebu-Ode Fire Service, ensured the fire was quickly contained.

Also Read:

Anele said: “No lives were lost, and no injuries were recorded. 

“Damage was limited to the affected building and some stored materials.”

She said a detailed assessment was underway to determine the extent of material loss.

She urged residents of Ilese and nearby communities to remain calm and continue their normal activities.

Anele said: “The Nigerian Army, working with relevant agencies, has begun a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident and prevent a recurrence.

“The Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its personnel and members of neighbouring communities.”

Post Views: 23

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts