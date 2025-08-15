Army confirms explosion, fire at barracks in Ogun

The Nigerian Army has confirmed an explosion and fire outbreak in the early hours of Thursday at Ilese Barracks, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The Director of Army Public Relations and a Lieutenant Colonel, Appolonia Anele, made the confirmation in a statement she issued to newsmen on Thursday.

She said no life was lost to the incident.

Anele stated that a localised explosion occurred within a storage building of the 42 Engineers Brigade Counter Improvised Explosive Device Squadron, causing a limited fire outbreak.

Swift intervention by troops of the 12 Field Engineer Regiment, in collaboration with the Ijebu-Ode Fire Service, ensured the fire was quickly contained.

Anele said: “No lives were lost, and no injuries were recorded.

“Damage was limited to the affected building and some stored materials.”

She said a detailed assessment was underway to determine the extent of material loss.

She urged residents of Ilese and nearby communities to remain calm and continue their normal activities.

Anele said: “The Nigerian Army, working with relevant agencies, has begun a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident and prevent a recurrence.

“The Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its personnel and members of neighbouring communities.”

