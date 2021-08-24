Army confirms bandits’ attack on Defence Academy 

The Nigerian Army has confirmed an attack by bandits on the Nigerian Defence Academy early on Tuesday morning.

Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, Academy Public Relations Officer, said in a statement that unknown gunmen breached the security architecture of the Academy and gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

He also confirmed that two Officers were killed during the incident while one other officer was abducted.

“The Academy in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen.

“The NDA community and cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen will soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued,” he said.