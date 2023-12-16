Army commissions sick bay at GSS, Chibok

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division and Commander, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major-General Peter Malla, has commissioned a renovated Sick Bay in Government Secondary School, Chibok.

The event was part of the Army’s continued efforts to give back to host communities.

The GOC, who was represented at the occasion by the 28 Task Force Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General BO Amakor, said the gesture was in fulfilment of the Civil-Military Cooperation in giving back to its host communities across the nation.

The GOC said that assorted quantities of drugs were donated to the school by the Theatre Commander, North East Joint Operation, Hadin Kai, Major-General Gold Chibuisi, and this pushed the Brigade to renovate the school’s sick Bay to provide adequate facility and atmosphere for the well-being of both staff and students.

“Also, it is worth mentioning that the Commanding Officer of 117 Task Force Battalion, Lt.-Col. BS Abdulrahaman, has provided 6 wheelchairs to support the mobility of physically-challenged members of the Chibok community, while students of GSS were de-wormed during the medical outreach.

“Similarly, as part of activities lined up to spice the occasion, a lecture, titled “Drugs and Substance Abuse: Implication for the Future”, was organised by the Brigade and delivered to the students by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” he said.

Malla reiterated that “We must continue to educate our youths about the dangers of drugs and substance abuse and provide them with the necessary support and resources to make healthy choices in life, while thanking the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.General Taored Lagbaja, for his purposeful leadership.

He also expressed appreciation to the Theatre Commander for his continued support to sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai.

Malla further applauded the Governments of Adamawa and Borno for their continuous support to and collaboration with the Military.