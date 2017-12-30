Army commences 77 Regular recruitment

The Nigerian Army says it has commenced its online registration for the 77 Regular Recruit Intake for both Trades, Non-Tradesmen and women, holding from December 29 to February 9, 2018.

The army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said in a statement on Saturday that the exercise was aimed at selecting able bodied Nigerians and would take place in all states.

Usman said: “Interested applicants must be Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 22 for non-tradesmen and women, while tradesmen and women must be between 22 to 26 years by 1st March 2018.

“Applicants are to visit the Nigerian Army official website http://recruitment.army.mil.ng to apply online.”

Usman said the application was free.

He added: “For more details, applicants are to contact 08038575725 or 08037234828.

“Further details are contained in Daily Sun and Leadership newspapers of tomorrow Sunday 31st December 2017.”