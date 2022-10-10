Army Commander charges youths to chanel energy towards positive development ￼

The Commander, Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps (NAOC), Lagos, Maj-Gen. Adeyemi Alabi, has charged the youths to channel their energy towards positive development for a peaceful and greater Nigeria.

Alabi gave the charge Monday in Lagos during the Pulling Out Parade for retired NAOC senior officers and sanitation exercise within Ojuelegba and its environs.

“The sanitation exercise is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility to ensure that we give back to the society and appreciate our host community for their support over the years.

“The exercise further buttresses the fact that collectively, we can make our nation better and assist our quota to support the federal government, state government and all the civil authorities.

“Therefore, I advise all youths to channel their energy and God-given talents for useful development,” he said.

The Commander thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for his visionary leadership that had motivated Nigerian Army officers and soldiers to give their best, toward the defense of our country.

Alabi also congratulated the retried senior officers for their meritorious service to the nation and wished them a happy retirement.

Also, Abeeb Yahaya, Assistant Route Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who led the team that assisted in controlling traffic for the exercise, commended the Nigerian Army for the initiative in keeping the environment clean.

Yahaya said that a clean environment would help the community in the fight against diseases and urged other agencies to follow suit.

A member, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Ojuelegba branch, John Akagboso, said that the Nigerian Army had over the years been engaging in such commendable act.

He encouraged them to continue to do so and said that the union would continue to support every effort of the Nigerian Army toward improving the environment.