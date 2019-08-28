The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has charged officers and soldiers of Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps to be proactive in the provision of intelligence to the armed forces to combat various security threats across the country.

Buratai gave the charge while inaugurating the newly constructed Headquarters Annex of the Intelligence Corps on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said he had made deliberate efforts to enhance the overall operational capabilities of Nigerian Army since assumption of office as the army chief.

Buratai said he had strived to achieve the objective through implementation of innovative strategies toward ensuring that the army was always ahead of the adversary.

He said: “To this end, we have also made deliberate effort to enhance the welfare and administrative standard of military personnel and formation respectively towards targeted new infrastructure development and overhauling of the existing ones to meet international standards.

“The new headquarters of Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps Complex annex being commissioned today is one of such projects.

“Let me state categorically that it is not coincidental that I have made conscious effort to ensure general uplift of capability of Nigerian army intelligence corps.

“This is given the primacy of intelligence in combating contemporary asymmetric threats to national security in addition to the fact that o consider the Nigerian army intelligence as part of the infant run family.”

The Army chief said that a well equipped and administered army intelligence that functions optimally would have a multiplier effects across the full spectrum of all military operations and activities.

Buratai assured that the authorities would continue to sustain efforts, while commending the army intelligence corps for being proactive in providing timely and accurate intelligence in support of ongoing military operations.

“I want to therefore seize this opportunity to enjoin officers and soldiers of the corps to reinvigorate their collection and analysis efforts to Nigerian Army and indeed the whole nation to combat the myriad of asymmetric threats to our collective existence and security,” he said.

The Chief of Military Intelligence, Nigerian Army, Major General Samuel Adebayo, disclosed that the new headquarters annex came barely nine months after the new headquarters was inaugurated in 2018.

Adebayo commended Buratai for the prompt release of funds for the timely completion of the project, adding that the operational capabilities of the Intelligence Corps had been enhanced.

He said that the building would be housing the critical operational support element of the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps and it is already equipped to ensure optimal performance.

According to him, in order to ensure maximum utilisation of human intelligence, the COAS has approved funds for the training of officers.

He said: “No chief of army staff has committed so much resources into the corps like Buratai has done.”