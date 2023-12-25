Army chief celebrates Christmas with troops in South East

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the courage and resilience of troops deployed to fight insecurity in the South-Eastern pasí

Lagbaja made the commendation on Monday, in a speech at a Christmas luncheon.

The event was organised for the troops of 82 Division, deployed for Exercise Golden Down III at 14 Brigade Step Up Headquarters, Umunneochi.

Lagbaja represented by the Director-General, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Center, Major-General Obinna Ajunwa, expressed gratitude to the gallant troops for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

He lauded their courage and resilience in the face of adversity and saluted their undying faith in the Nigerian state.

The COAS said that over 50,000 troops nationwide would not be home to wish their families and loved ones a merry Christmas and happy New Year in person this season.

“This is not because they do not want to but because they will be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, villages and hamlets across the country and beyond.

“The Army Headquarters has initiated several welfare projects that will directly impact the lives of soldiers and their families.

“Your well-being is of utmost importance and we shall continue to work tirelessly to provide you with the necessary resources and support to carry out your duties effectively,” Lagbaja said.

Earlier in a welcome remark, the Commander, 14 Brigade, Brigadier-General Nsikak Edet, thanked the COAS for coming to make merry with the troops in the division.

Edet said that the visit was one of the symbolic identifications with the troops for the sacrifices they were making for peace and security in the South-East in particular and country at large.

He said that the exercise was being conducted in collaboration with other security agencies to protect law-abiding citizens in Abia during the festive season.

“The brigade conducted a number of Civil-Military Cooperation activities to win the hearts and minds of the locals to support the Nigerian Army operations.

“Some of the activities carried out included sanitation, educational suvisitedpport to schools and some quick impact projects,” Edet said.

According to him, the most recent is the free medical outreach carried out in Umunneochi Local Government Area, which is ongoing.

He said that the Army chief, accompanied by the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Major-General Hassan Dada, and other top military officers, to the venue of the medical outreach.