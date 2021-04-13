The Nigerian Army on Monday laid to rest the remains of Captain Adeolu Adedayo and 11 other Soldiers killed by bandits in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

This was also as the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, apologised to the Federal Government, Nigerian Army, families and colleagues of the bereaved over the incident.

Bereaved family members, colleagues, and senior officers of the 72 battalion Makurdi, led by the Commander, 4 Special Forces, Doma, Brigadier General LG Lepbung, and the Commander Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, attended the burial ceremony at the military cemetery in Wurukum, Makurdi to bid farewell to the fallen heroes.

At the different funeral services offered by the Chaplain of Protestant 401 Special Forces Brigade, Major Ibrahim Mavisky, and the Imam of the same Brigade, Captain Aliyu Bashir, the fallen heroes were described as peacemakers as tributes flowed freely.

The General Salute was given to the fallen heroes with 21 gunshots and the presentation of military attires and the national flag to the next of kin of the deceased soldiers and officers.

The soldiers were killed on April 6, 2021 by bandits while on a routine operational task to maintain peace in the troubled region of Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas of the state.

The military had reported that its troops came under attack while on a routine operational task in the area.

Ortom sympathised with the leadership of security forces in the country as well as families of the fallen heroes even as he vowed that his government would collaborate with security agencies to ensure that all those who were in perpetrating the act would be fished out and brought to book.

Speaking at the burial, which took place at the Military Cemetery, Wurukum, Makurdi, the state governor regretted the death of the army personnel in the hands of the militias while trying to ensure peace in troubled areas of the state.

He said: “We condemn the killing of the soldiers who were out to maintain peace.

“Attack on security men is attack on all.

“The attack was uncalled for and unwarranted.

“They were out to keep peace and got killed in the process.

“Otherwise, we all know what soldiers would ordinarily do in such a situation.

“If I said anything that was offensive to the families, I ask for their forgiveness.

“I earlier said only two soldiers were involved, based on the information available to me at that time.”