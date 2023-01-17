Army begins screening of candidates for scholarship programme

The Nigerian Army has begun verification and screening for prospective beneficiaries of its scholarship in the 2022/2023 academic session.

The former Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, made this known in Abuja Tuesday, while handing over to the new Acting Director, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau.

He said that the verification would hold between January 17 and February 17.

Akpor, who took over the responsibilities of the Directorate of Defence Information on January 21, 2022, was redeployed to Army Headquarters as Director of Personnel Services.

He said the scholarship was in the spirit of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, especially concerning the welfare of the families of fallen heroes.

According to him, the scholarship will cover primary, secondary and tertiary education.

The former director said that the education and general welfare of the families of the fallen heroes, among other responsibilities, would form part of his duties.

He added that he would be assisting the chief of administration on issues concerning discipline, welfare, medicals and regimentation in the army.