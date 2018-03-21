Army arrests wanted Boko Haram suspect, others

Troops of 23 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Tuesday arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Bubayi Isa from Panama village, Gunda District, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State following a tip off.

Further investigation revealed that Isa is number 37 on the list of wanted Boko Haram Terrorists suspect published by Nigeria Army Headquarters.

Others arrested with him were Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar, from the same area, while Yakubu Abdullahi hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area also of Borno State.

The suspects were arrested in Kalaa village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The suspects have confessed to being members of the Boko Haram Terrorists group and their various involvement following preliminary investigation by the troops.