Army arrests drug peddlers, cultists

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt have arrested nine suspected drug peddlers and 30 cult suspects in the ongoing Exercise Crocodile Smile II in the Niger Delta.

Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the Division’s Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement on Thursday that several drugs, arms and ammunitions were seized from the suspects.

Iliyasu said the suspects were arrested by troops of 343 Artillery Regiment while on patrol in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on October 13.

He said: “The suspects were found to be in possession of substances suspected to be cannabis and 33 wraps suspected to be heroine.

“Also, on October 24, troops arrested 30 suspected cultists in Ogbolomabiri and Nembe.

”The suspects, who are members of rival cult groups, engaged themselves in a shootout in a battle of supremacy.

“Troops also identified and destroyed militant and sea pirate camps and shrines along Okparatobo creek in Southern Ijaw local government area.

“One AK-47 magazine, eight live rounds of 7.62mm special and one fibre speed boat mounted with 115 Horsepower engine were recovered.

”The suspects fled on sighting troops approach.”

Iliyasu added that another success recorded by troops of 16 Brigade Garrison was the arrest of a notorious armed robber who allegedly escaped from the police in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He said that troops of 16 brigade garrison and 130 Battalion also conducted a special operation on October 16 that led to the arrest of a criminal kingpin terrorising residents of Tombia community.

According to him, soldiers assisted by operatives of Department of State Services raided a criminal hideout and arrested notorious cultists (names withheld) at Sand Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He said: “The suspect, popularly called Hot Bottle, has been on police wanted list over allegation that he killed some people at Omoku LGA in Rivers – and thereafter relocated to Bayelsa to evade arrest.

“Similarly, troops acting on a tip-off, arrested another suspected criminals (names withheld) at Etiema community, who was alleged to have participated in several kidnappings and sea piracy around Nembe.

“The suspects and items recovered have been handed over to relevant security agencies for possible prosecution while the operation continues.”

Iliyasu said 176 Internally Displaced Persons, who were displaced by the crises that rocked Premabiri community in Bayelsa State in 2015, had been relocated by 6 division troops.

The special military exercise began on October 7 and would end on October 28 in six states across the Niger Delta.