Army arrests 183 suspected fraudsters in Delta

Troops of 63 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 1 Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have arrested 183 suspected internet fraudsters in a raid in Warri, Delta.

The Spokesman of the Brigade, Captain Iliyasu Bawa, disclosed this in a press statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Iliyasu said the raid was carried out on July 19, 2025 following a tip-off on the activities of the suspects.

He said that the suspects, all males between the ages of 16 and 29, were arrested in some apartments that served as an internet fraud training centre within the area.

He said Items recovered from the suspects included 274 laptops, 87 mobile phones, nine laptop chargers, a table phone, and two WiFi devices.

Iliyasu said the suspects were undergoing preliminary investigation for the next line of action.

He assured Deltans that the Nigerian Army will continue to support the fight to rid the society of the menace of cybercrime and other forms of criminality.

