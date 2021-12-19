Army allegedly detains female soldier who accepted proposal from corps member in public

The Nigerian Army has allegedly detained a yet-to-be identified female soldier after video clips of her being proposed to by a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State, went viral on social media.

The Eagleonline had reported the story of the lovebirds some days ago.

In one of the video clips, some corps members were seen having a discussion at a venue believed to be the parade ground of the orientation camp.

The discussion was still on when the yet-to-be-identified corps member, who is seen holding a ring, went down on one knee and popped the question to the soldier with the lady accepting the proposal.

The corps member then went on to insert the ring in the finger of the visibly excited soldier amid cheers from others at the scene.

The soldier could also be seen relishing the moment as she kissed the ring at intervals with smiles etched on her face.

The lovebirds later shared a warm embrace.

In another clip, the corps member was seen wearing the lady’s military cap as she stood directly behind him.

But according to Eons Intelligence, a platform for intelligence gathering and security updates, the female soldier had been detained by the Nigerian Army authorities after the video clip went viral.

The platform noted that a signal by the army stated that the soldier has been identified and detained at a military detention facility in Ilorin pending further investigations.

“Captain MM Abdulahi, Kwara State NYSC Camp Commandant, in the signal said the female soldier had intentionally isolated herself from other soldiers before the act,” the report read.

A military source, however, said she was detained for not “due for marriage, romancing on uniform publicly, absent on parade, indiscriminate behaviour, doing other things aside from her purpose in NYSC camp, disobedience to standing order of social media rule and disobedience to ethics and tradition of the Nigerian Army.”

According to SaharaReporters, the spokesperson for NYSC in Kwara, Oladipo Morakinyo, said she was not in a position to speak on the issue when she was contacted to comment.

“Calls put across by SaharaReporters to the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, were not answered nor returned.

“A text message also sent to his line was not replied as at the time of this report,” said the paper.