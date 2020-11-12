A team of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kaduna, operating along Kamba/Bunza road, was attacked by some youths after intercepting a vehicle laden with bags of foreign parboiled rice suspected to have been smuggled into the country

A statement today by the unit’s Public Relations officer, ASCI MA MAGAJI, said as the officers came under attack by some youths from adjoining communities, carrying dangerous weapons; and a melee ensued as they tried to disarm one of the officers.

‘’As a result, a shot was fired, which unfortunately hit one of the youth on his left shoulder.

“The injured youth was immediately rushed to the general hospital Kamba, while some of the officers sustained various degree of injuries. The injured youth, however, later died in the hospital,” he said.

The angry youths, who later attempted to burn down the Custom barracks in Kamba, were repelled by a combined team of security operatives, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller, Sarkin Kebbi, while sympathizing with the victim’s family, regretted the incident and needless loss of life. He, however, cautioned the youths to resist the urge for needless confrontation with officers on lawful duty.