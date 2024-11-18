Armed sit-at-home enforcers kill four vigilante operatives, injure others in Anambra

Gunmen suspected to be sit-at-home enforcers have killed four vigilante operatives in two communities in Anambra State.

According to sources, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, as the attackers launched deadly assaults on individuals they identified as violators of the sit-at-home order.

Three of the vigilante operatives were attached to the security detail of the President-General of the Abatete Development Organization (ADO) in Idemili North Local Government Area, High Chief Ezebinobi Ezigbo. The operatives were reportedly killed on the spot, while Chief Ezigbo allegedly sustained severe bullet wounds.

In another attack at Ukpo, in Dunukofia Local Government Area, the gunmen killed one vigilante operative and set their vehicle ablaze. Other members of the team narrowly escaped with their lives.

Confirming the incidents, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, told reporters by phone that while the command had received the reports, details remained sketchy. He added that a full-scale investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Dr. Law Mefor, also confirmed the attack in Abatete, his hometown.

Speaking from Abuja, where he is currently on official duty, he condemned the act as heinous and unwarranted.

