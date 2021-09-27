Armed robbery suspect nabbed on way from operation

A suspected armed robber, Rotimi Ojugbele was on Monday 27th of September 2021 arrested by men of Ogun state police command along Ilaro/Owode Yewa road, while coming from robbery operation.

The suspect was arrested when the DPO Ilaro division, CSP Olayemi Jacob led his men on early morning patrol of the area at about 6 :30 am.

While on the road, two men on motorcycle with one of them carrying a bag were accosted for stop and search, and immediately they were stopped, one of them jumped down and took to his heels while the other one was quickly apprehended.

On searching the bag found with them, the following items were found in the bag: one double barrel locally made pistol, one single barrel locally made pistol, nine live cartridges, one Samsung Galaxy S8, two small Intel phones without sim card, two wrapped of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, one white wrist watch and cash sum of N460.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation. He also directed that the escaped suspect be hunted for and brought to justice.