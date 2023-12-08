Armed Robbery Attacks: NFF empathises with Sunshine Stars, FC One Rocket

The Nigeria Football Federation has decried the recent spate of robbery attacks on players and officials of football clubs travelling by road in the country to honour matches in the domestic Leagues, while appealing to security agents to devise further means of protecting road users in the land.

The General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said this in a statement he issued on Friday.

Sanusi said the Federation was disturbed by the trend, which has seen players and officials of Nigeria National League club, FC One Rocket, and Nigeria Premier Football League side, Sunshine Stars, attacked with persons injured and valuables lost over the past few days.

He said: “The NFF is seriously disturbed and disillusioned by this unwarranted trend.

“First, it was FC One Rocket of Abat, Akwa Ibom State that was attacked.

“Their players and officials lost a variety of valuables in the attack in Ihiala, Anambra State while on their way from an NNL match against Ikorodu City in Lagos.

“Only on Thursday, 7th December, 2023, players and officials of Sunshine Stars of Akure were attacked on the Ore-Benin Road by armed robbers, with the ball boy shot.

“This is worrisome and we are passionately appealing to security personnel to painstakingly work out new ways and methods of ensuring safety and security of lives and properties on our roads.”

Sanusi empathised with the players, coaches and Management of the two Clubs on the unfortunate incident, and urged them not to allow the incidents to dampen their morale or negatively affect their challenge for titles in the ongoing season.

He added: “On behalf of the Nigeria Football fraternity, we convey our sympathies to the two teams on the unfortunate attacks and trust that they will not be psychologically dampened in their quest for honours this football season.”