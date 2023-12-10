Armed Robbery Attack: Obaseki provides aid for Sunshine players, officials

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has provided the much needed succour and support for the injured and traumatised players and officials of Nigeria Premier Football League side, Sunshine Stars FC of Akure.

A ball boy was shot with players and other officials injured as the team bus was attacked by armed robbers.

This occurred on the Ore-Benin Expressway on Thursday as the team headed to Benin City for a scheduled NPFL Match Day 13 tie against Bendel Insurance.

The sports-loving Edo State number one man immediately dispatched top officials and personal aides to the hospital, where the ball boy was taken for treatment, alongside the highly traumatised contingent.

Now, Governor Obaseki has offered to foot the bill for the medical treatment of all those involved in the unfortunate incident.

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has reacted to the Governor’s gesture.

Gusau said: “We thank the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for this kind gesture.

“It is a commendable move which nobility cannot be overemphasised.

“We appreciate him immensely, as we pray for quick recovery for the injured ball boy and the traumatised players and other officials.”