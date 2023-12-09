Armed Robbery Attack: Edo Deputy Governor picks bills of Sunshine Stars crew

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has provided the much needed succour and support for the injured and traumatised players and officials of Nigeria Premier Football League side, Sunshine Stars FC of Akure.

A ball boy was shot with players and other officials injured when their team bus was attacked by robbers.

The attack occurred on the Ore-Benin Expressway on Thursday as the team headed to Benin City for a scheduled NPFL Match Day 13 tie against Bendel Insurance.

The sports-loving Edo State number two man immediately dispatched aides to the hospital, where the ball boy was taken for treatment, alongside the highly traumatised contingent.

Now, Comrade Shaibu has offered to foot the bill of the medical treatment of all those involved in the unfortunate incident.

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has reacted to the Deputy Governor’s gesture.

Gusau said: “We thank the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, for this kind gesture.

“It is a commendable move which nobility cannot be overemphasised.

“We appreciate him immensely, as we pray for quick recovery for the injured ball boy and the traumatised players and other officials.”