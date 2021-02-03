Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two armed robbers operating during the day in Ikorodu area of the State.

The robbers were apprehended on Wednesday at about 1:30pm.

According to available information, policemen attached to Sagamu Road Division arrested the two male suspected armed robbers at Sabo area, at 1:30pm…

They were almost lynched by an angry mob in the area before they were eventually rescued.

They are Gbolahan Adebowale, 18, and Quadri Giwa Ajina, 21.

One barretta pistol was recovered from them.

The Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that they should be moved to the state Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.

Odumosu said the command will leave no stone unturned in making Lagos State safe.