Armed robbers hit empty bullion van, shoot policeman

Heavily armed men have attacked a bullion van in Emure Ile in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The attack, on Wednesday, was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmi Odunlami.

According to available report, the bullion van belonged to a commercial bank.

The armed men were reported top have started shooting immediately they sighted the bullion van.

In the process, one of the police escorts, who responded to the shooting, was hit.

Odunlami said: “I can confirm the attack on the bullion van, but it was an empty van.

“One of our officers was hit by the bullet of the robbers and he is being attended to in a hospital.”