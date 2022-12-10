Armed robbers being chased by policemen abandon snatched Lexus car

Three armed men who snatched a Lexus car at gunpoint have abandoned the vehicle following a hot chase by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

Operatives of Eagle-net Special Squad chased the robbers who snatched the car on December 6 at about 10:30pm.

According to available information, the operatives were deployed to Ughelli for the purpose of visibility policing and to complement the efforts of the Divisions in the area.

They were said to have received a distress call from the victim that his Lexus saloon car with registration number JRT670X, ash colour was snatched at gunpoint by three armed hoodlums and were heading towards Ughelli axis.

The operatives immediately swung into action, trailing the hoodlums.

Their unrelenting effort was said to have paid off when the suspects on noticing that the operatives were closing in on them abandoned the car and escaped into the bush at Ewu, near Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The vehicle was recovered, while manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing.

The spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the development on Saturday.





