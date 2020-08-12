Armed robbers on Wednesday attacked Linus Oota, the Nasarawa State Correspondent of The Nation Newspaper.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oota, who is a resident of Ombi one, Lafia, was attacked around 3am on the fateful day alongside other tenants in the compound.

Speaking to NAN, Oota said he was woken up by the heavy hitting on his door by about five armed men.

He said the hoodlums forced his door open and five of them entered and took away his three cell phones, laptop computer, money, shoes and wristwatch, among other valuables.

The Nation Correspondent said the robbers also attacked the other four tenants in the house.

He said he had reported the incident to the Police and thanked God for sparing his life.

Similarly, Abubakar Mohammed of Liberty Television, was robbed around 8pm on August 9 around Lavista restaurant, Ombi one, Lafia.

The robbers took away Mohammed’s cell phone and the food he bought from Lavista.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said the Police Command had yet to get details of the matter, but promised that police would investigate the incident and arrest the criminals.