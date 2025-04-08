Armed men abduct one student of FUBK, kill one in Kebbi

The Federal University of Birnin Kebbi has confirmed that one of its students has been abducted by unknown armed men at an off-campus hostel at Unguwar Jaji under Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi state.

The public relations officer of the University, Jamilu Muhammad, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday.

Muhammad said the gunmen stormed the students hostel around 3am and abducted one student of the University who stays off campus identified as Augustine Madubiya from the department of economics who along side other students were fast asleep when the gunmen attacked them and successfully abducted the student.

He explained that the Fulani cattle rearer attending to his cows at the time of attack, was shot several times leading to his death shortly after he was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

According to him, ” At around 3:00 a.m five armed men approached students of Federal University Birnin Kebbi at an off-campus hostel known as Istijaba Villa, located in Unguwar Jeji.

”The students were sleeping outside their rooms when the attackers accosted and demanded money from them.

”The students explained that as students, they had no money.

”During the confrontation, the armed men assaulted the students.

”A neighbour, Malam Siddi Hussaini, who was nearby tending to his cattle, heard the commotion and came to ascertain the situation, he was shot dead by the armed men.

“The attackers abducted Augustine Madubiya, a 400-level student in the Department of Economics, while Mr Collaneous Steven, a 200-Level student of Business Administration, managed to escape.”

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the Kebbi Police Command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the attack, adding that the divisional Police officer in charge of Kalgo local government has lunched man hunt of the kidnappers and are currently combing the forest to rescue the student.

