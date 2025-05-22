Armed men abduct 76-year-old retired Major in Kogi

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a 76-year-old retired Major of the Nigerian Army, Pastor Joe Ajayi, from his residence in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Ajayi, a former chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kabba-Bunu chapter, was reportedly kidnapped around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a local source, the assailants stormed the area and fired sporadic gunshots for over an hour before whisking the retired army officer away to an unknown destination.

Community members have expressed deep concern about Ajayi’s deteriorating health, compounded by leg pains and his advanced age, highlighting the potential risks posed by his captivity.

The abductors were yet to make contact at the time of this report.

The incident has sparked concern in the community, with many calling for increased security measures.

This comes shortly after the Okun Development Association (ODA) raised alarm over the increasing rate of insecurity in Okunland.

The ODA had earlier decried the recent abduction of a first-class traditional ruler in Okoloke, Yagba West Local Government Area, urging both federal and state governments, as well as security agencies, to take immediate action.

The latest abduction further underscores the ODA’s concerns and has left the community in a state of shock and anxiety.

