Armed herdsmen have taken over Oyo communities — Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has raised the alarm that armed herdsmen have invaded Ogunmakin, Gambari Reserve, and surrounding communities within the Oluyole Federal Constituency, Oyo State.

The lawmaker on Friday in Abuja alleged that herdsmen have been destroying farm produce, intimidating local farmers, and using weapons such as guns and cutlasses to instill fear in residents of Ogunmakin.

She noted that this has jeopardised the livelihoods of farmers, exacerbating the economic crises and food insecurity of the region.

Akande-Sadipe, who represents Oluyole Federal Constituency in the 10th Assembly, said she raised this concern in a matter of Urgent Public Importance in a Motion on the need to avert further loss of lives, humanitarian and food security crisis as a result of invasion of farmlands by armed herdsmen in Oluyole Federal constituency on the floor of the House earlier in the week.

She called on relevant arms of the Federal government and security agencies to intervene before the people are completely wiped out from their ancestral homes.

Akande-Sadipe, who chairs the House Committee on Humanitarian Services, further accused the armed herdsmen of “a deliberate agenda to destroy farm produce, intimidate local farmers, and using weapons such as guns and cutlasses to instil fear, thereby jeopardizing the livelihoods of farmers, exacerbating the economic crises and food insecurity of the region”.

She further noted that despite multiple reports to law enforcement agencies, no decisive action has been taken to address the situation, leaving farmers vulnerable and unprotected.

She added: “The failure to act swiftly has emboldened the perpetrators, leading to increased attacks, destruction of crops, and threats to lives and property, with the risk of further escalation if immediate action is not taken.”

Also Read:

Akande-Sadipe recalled the resolution of the Igangan crisis in 2021, where decisive steps were taken to address similar issues, including the enforcement of anti-open grazing laws and deployment of security forces to restore peace and protect farmers.

She called for an immediate investigation of the reported cases of intimidation, destruction of farmlands, and use of weapons by herdsmen in the area and ensuring the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to others.

She asked the House to call on the National Emergency Management Agency and Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to: Provide immediate relief materials and support to affected farmers and communities to mitigate the impact of the crisis on their livelihoods, enable them to recover from losses incurred, and resume agricultural activities.

The Lawmaker also begged for an immediate conduct of an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in Ogunmakin, Gambari Reserve, and environs and engage with relevant stakeholders, including the Oyo State Government, security agencies, and community leaders, to develop a sustainable solution to the crisis.

Post Views: 3