The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Monday called on all Nigerians to continue to care for the needs of maimed soldiers, children, widows and other dependants of fallen heroes.

Makinde added that there was nothing done to support the heroes and heroines that could be too much or too small for them or the families they left behind.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, stated these at the launch of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem Appeal Week, held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan.

He announced the donation of N3 million to launch 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem, even as he appealed to corporate organisations, industrialists, commercial firms, philanthropists and all individuals to donate generously to the Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal Week Fund.

He said the donations would support ex-servicemen and women with disabilities and those who are now under-privileged, adding that it was noteworthy that collective efforts should be made to consciously care for the needs of maimed soldiers, their widows, their children and other dependants.

He said: “It is imperative to note that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration was borne out of the need to honour our fallen heroes who laid down their precious lives in service to humanity during the first and second World Wars, Nigerian Civil War, Peace Support and Internal Security Operations.

“The occasion is also designed to honour and sensitize the public on the need to cater for the welfare of veterans who are still alive as well as families of the fallen heroes/heroines.”

Makinde urged members of the Nigerian Legion to take advantage of the various schemes of the Federal, State and Local Governments, Non-Governmental Organisations as well as interventions from philanthropists to make lives better for them.

He assured the legion members that the state government would continue to support the activities of the Nigerian Legion, especially those viable projects meant for the benefits of the fallen heroes.

Earlier, the Oyo State Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Michael Fajimi, called on the state government to prioritise the welfare of legion members in the state.

Fajimi lamented that the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion had not been receiving adequate support from the state government in the last 10 years, appealing to the Governor Makinde administration to extend its humanitarian gestures to the legion so as to improve the living standard of all legion members.

The week-long remembrance activities include the launching of Emblem Appeal Week, special prayers in churches, mosques, honouring of veterans and empowerment of widows and people with disabilities.

The grand finale and wreaths laying ceremony will hold on January 15 at the Remembrance Arcade, Agodi, Ibadan.