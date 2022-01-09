Armed Forces Remembrance day: Lagos’ll continue to remember fallen heroes, heroines, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday said the state government will continue to play its role and do what is expected in remembrance of the fallen heroes and heroines who paid the supreme price for Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the statement at the Year 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration interdenominational divine service held at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Governor commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for keeping the peace in different parts of the country, promising to continue with the tradition of remembering the fallen heroes and to always pray for the living among them.

Speaking at the interdenominational service organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, themed “I will heal their land (2Chronicles 7:14),” Governor Sanwo-Olu said his government will keep the tradition of ensuring that the relationship between his administration, the residents and Armed Forces continue to grow, praying that God would heal the land.

The Governor also urged the citizens to support the security forces as they work tirelessly to keep the nation safe.

“As we keep the tradition of having this service to remember our fallen heroes and heroines that have paid the supreme price for this great nation, the government and people of Lagos State will continue that tradition and will continue to ensure that the relationship that exists between the political class, the civilians and the military, continue to grow on daily basis.

“Today is for the remembrance of our fallen heroes and on behalf of the people and government, I want to thank all their families that are here and assure them that government will continue to do what is expected of us to continue to remember them and to say that their efforts and commitments to the country are not in vain.

“We pray that our country will know peace; will know greatness. As we journey in 2022, the peace of the Lord which surpasses all understanding will rest with our country and our State. It will be well with Lagos State. It will be well with Nigeria. It will be well with each and every one of us,” Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed.

In his sermon, the Executive Secretary, Lagos Anglican Schools Management Board, The Venerable Victor Olusa, said the theme of the service was very relevant and appropriate to Nigeria’s situation, adding that people should endeavour to do the right thing and not to castigate their leaders.

He said people need a reorientation of values as God is ready to heal Nigeria and Lagos State, praying that Nigeria will rise again if all the citizens humble themselves, seek God’s face and turn from their evil ways.

The cleric also urged the Armed Forces not to give up or be discouraged as they continue the war against insurgency, banditry and other forms of insecurity in different parts of the country.

Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofi Elegushi commended the Armed Forces for upholding the existing unity in Nigeria and for their service to the nation.

The Year 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration interdenominational divine service featured Bible readings, sermon, hymns, choir rendition, praise and worship, a minute silence for departed heroes and heroines, and prayer for Lagos State and Nigeria.

The service was attended by the State Executive Council members, serving and retired military officers, members of the Nigerian Legion and religious leaders, among others.