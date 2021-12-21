Armed Forces Reform: Minister receives committee report

The Minister of Defence, retired Major General Bashir Magashi, on Monday received the report of the 25-man Implementation and Advisory Committee for the Reform of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, revealed this in a statement.

In the statement in Abuja, Abdulkadri said the report was presented to Magashi by the Chairman of the Committee, retired Major General Alwali Kazir.

The Minister assured the committee of his readiness to study the recommendations toward achieving improved service delivery and performance in the defence and security sector.

He thanked the committee for adhering to the convening order that culminated into a big volume of workable document.

Kazir disclosed that a total of 72 recommendations emanated from wide consultations with stakeholders in 75 days of brainstorming on the areas requiring reformations.

Kazir added that members of the committee gave their best by deploying their rich experiences in carrying out the assignment.

According to him, this gave birth to the recommendations that will impart the national aspiration for improved security architecture.

He thanked the Minister for the opportunity to chair a carefully selected serving and retired seasoned senior military officers and top technocrats that served in the committee.

The committee was inaugurated by the Minister on September 28 in a bid to fulfil his promise to reposition the defence sector to meet contemporary international standard and best practice.

