Armed Forces expresses resolve to sustain joint healthcare scheme

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has expressed the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) resolve to sustain a collaborative healthcare arrangement with the National Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

CDS who made this disclosure during the visit of the management Staff of NPHCDA said the Military’s readiness is to further improve healthcare services for members of the Forces and the nation in general.

Irabor in a press release signed Thursday by the Acting Director, Defence Information,

Air Commodore Wap Maigida maintained that the AFN would sustain its partnership given its commitment to ensuring good healthcare system for personnel and their families.

He commended NPHCDA for championing the eradication of polio virus and other childhood diseases in the country.

In his remarks, the NPHCDA Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said he was at the Defence Headquarters to solicit the support of the military towards ensuring that children in the various areas affected by insecurity are vaccinated against any form of disease, especially the circulating Mutating Polio Virus.

Shuaib indicated that the NPHCDA and its partners are working to reach security compromised locations in the country so as to halt the raging scourge.

NPHCDA boss applauded the CDS for his pragmatic leadership, as well as commended the resilience and gallantry of the members of the AFN, particularly troops in the theatres of operation.