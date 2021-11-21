Armed bandits return to Abuja-Kaduna Road, kidnap travellers

Armed bandits blocked the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Sunday, kidnapping travellers, PRNigeria learnt.

According to one of the travellers who escaped the abduction, the armed bandits blocked the road at Katari village.

This was done at about 2pm and they operated for more than an hour.

Another traveller told PRNigeria: :We had to turn back when we heard the shooting of guns and parked some kilometres away from the scene.

“After two hours when we saw other vehicles coming from the other side, we continued our journey

“Many travellers must have been kidnapped or escaped into the bush as we saw at least 15 cars parked and empty when we passed the scene of the attack.”

The spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached by PRNigeria as calls did not go through and text messages did not deliver.

Katari village is one of the most notorious havens of kidnappers along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The activities of kidnapping on the highway had reduced in recent times since the attack and abduction of Emir Hassan Atto of Bungudu in Zamfara State on September 14, 2021, where a police officer was killed and other people sustained injury.

Atto, who was a former Secretary to the Zamfara State government, regained freedom in October after spending 32 days in the kidnappers’ den.

